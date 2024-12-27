GC Tops DJSI Chemicals Sector for Six Years

PTT Global Chemical continues to lead global sustainability in the chemicals sector, setting benchmarks for ESG excellence.

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) has achieved a groundbreaking milestone, ranking No. 1 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World Index for the chemicals business category for six consecutive years. This recognition, awarded by S&P Global, cements GC’s position as a global leader in sustainable business practices, driven by Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG), and economic principles.

GC’s consistent top ranking is a testament to its commitment to balanced sustainability, a core strategy as the company works towards achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Reflecting on the achievement, Mr. Narongsak Jiwakanun, CEO of GC, stated, “This distinction underscores GC’s dedication to transparent business practices and our role as a catalyst for social and environmental progress. Sustainability is a collaborative effort, and we aim to create long-term positive impacts both nationally and globally.”

Sustainability at the Core

GC’s strategy to maintain its leadership focuses on a Sustainable Supply Chain framework. This approach integrates ESG principles into its value chain, benefiting business partners, suppliers, surrounding communities, and stakeholders while reinforcing competitiveness.

Environment (E): GC adopts Circular Economy principles to decarbonise its supply chain, focusing on reducing waste, minimising energy consumption, and improving resource efficiency.

Social (S): The company prioritises human rights, ensuring fair treatment of employees, partners, and contractors through Human Rights Due Diligence. GC supports initiatives that improve community well-being and enhance quality of life.

Governance (G): Adhering to strong corporate governance, GC emphasises ethical practices, transparency, and accountability. Its evaluation of sustainability issues incorporates Double Materiality, addressing both business impacts and stakeholder expectations while adhering to international reporting standards.

Setting Global Benchmarks

The DJSI, a globally recognised benchmark for corporate sustainability, assesses the performance of over 3,500 large companies worldwide. GC’s consistent top ranking reflects its ability to generate sustainable returns while earning investor confidence globally.

GC’s leadership in the chemicals sector not only reaffirms its commitment to sustainability but also sets a new standard for the global industry, showcasing its capacity to balance business success with environmental and social progress.

For more information on GC’s sustainability initiatives, visit GC Chemistry for Better Living.