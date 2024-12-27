Vietnam says to impose 97% anti-dumping duty on Chinese wind towers

HANOI - Vietnam will impose an anti-dumping levy of 97% on wind towers originating from China following a 15-month investigation, the Trade Ministry said.

The tariff is expected to take effect 15 days from the date of signing and will be in place for five years, the ministry said in a statement dated Dec 24.

In September 2023, Vietnam launched an investigation into the sector after domestic producers claimed the dumping of Chinese-made towers was damaging them.

"Based on the collected evidence, wind towers imported from a number of Chinese enterprises were dumped and caused significant damage to the domestic manufacturing industry," the ministry said in a statement.

The authorities concluded that domestic manufacturers were capable of producing high-quality wind towers that could be exported.

The measures will apply on almost all Chinese firms, with an exception for Jiangsu Zhenjiang New Energy Equipment Co as it was not found to have in dumping during the investigation period, the ministry said.