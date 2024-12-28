AI juggernaut gathers pace

Many businesses are expected to benefit or see growth opportunities from the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), which is gaining ground in Thailand.

Somchai Sittichaisrichart, managing director of SET-listed SiS Distribution Plc, said businesses that will benefit from AI adoption range from technology companies, including hardware manufacturers, software companies that support AI, as well as consultants, implementers and distributors.

Enterprises will also benefit from embracing AI to carry out their digital transformation, one of the key factors driving new investment in technology.

Startups will see positive impacts if they integrate AI into their products and services, especially with AI-enabled applications.

Moreover, businesses related to building small language models and Thai large language models will gain momentum in the AI uptake era.

The providers of training and certification programmes will also see growth opportunities, with high demand for senior engineers who can verify the quality assurance of AI applications.

Studios which use AI technology to generate creative work and reduce the costs and time of traditional processes will also thrive.

Lastly, hybrid cloud solutions and data centres will see higher demand for their services in line with companies' increasing AI workload.

In some countries, the demand for cloud services jumped by 3-5 times after hyperscale data centres were established.

"If the government can ensure lower electricity costs, it will enable Bangkok-based data centres of global cloud providers to offer competitive pricing," said Mr Somchai.

According to the Digital Economy Promotion Agency's Thailand Digital Technology Foresight 2035 report, by 2030 Thailand's AI market value is expected to reach 114 billion baht.