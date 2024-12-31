F&B sector undergoing critical shift

Thailand's food and beverage sector is experiencing a critical shift, driven by consumer preferences and government policies that prioritise sustainability.

In response to mounting environmental challenges, various countries are implementing policies such as the European Green Deal, the extended producer responsibility (EPR) framework, and Thailand's Sustainable Packaging Act.

Meanwhile, a 2024 survey by GlobalData revealed that over 90% of Thai consumers prefer sustainable packaging when making purchasing decisions.

As a result, food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly adopting renewable and recyclable materials to meet regulatory standards and cater to consumer demand while minimising their environmental footprints.

For example, Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods) has increased the use of recycled materials in various packaging types, aligning with food safety regulations.

It has launched fresh egg tray packaging made entirely from recycled PET plastic, which includes 55% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) and 45% post-industry recycled (PIR) plastics.

It also uses paper labels instead of plastic stickers to promote easier waste separation and recycling.

Betagro has introduced paper tray packaging for fresh pork and poultry products, which lower plastic usage by up to 80%.

Green packaging is a significant step in CP Foods' ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

While the use of PCR plastic supports the concept of a circular economy, effective waste separation is essential for Thailand to ensure an adequate supply of well-stored used plastics, said Chaiwat Nuntiruj, group chief executive of Eka Global Co Ltd, a Thai plastic packaging company.

The company currently offers three types of eco-friendly plastic packaging: bioplastic, biodegradable plastic, and PCR-based packaging.

Similarly, Betagro is working towards 100% eco-friendly packaging by 2030, adhering to the principles of reduction, reusability, recyclability and compostability.

The company has introduced paper tray packaging for fresh pork and poultry products, which reduced plastic usage by up to 80%. These trays are made from eucalyptus tissue, a fast-growing and regenerative material, and are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council throughout the supply chain.

Thai Beverage Plc is also exploring innovative packaging, including the use of alternative materials and advanced production techniques to enhance sustainability.

The company's efforts include optimising the design of glass and PET bottles to minimise weight, resulting in reduced material usage and lower carbon emissions during transport.

Collaborating with SCG Chemicals Co Ltd and Dow Thailand Group, they have developed low-carbon, recyclable packaging solutions.

All efforts mentioned reflect a larger commitment to reimagining packaging, turning waste into a valuable resource within a circular economy. This shift lays the groundwork for a greener, more sustainable future for Thailand and the global community.