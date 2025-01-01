Business registrations thoroughly screened to thwart scammers

Police show bank books of suspected mule accounts used by a scam gang in Nonthaburi province in 2021. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Authorities have started to delay the registration of new companies by people with suspected links to money-laundering to block the scam gangs that open mule accounts under the names of new companies.

Deputy government spokesman Karom Polaklang said the new measure took effect on Wednesday and was aimed at hindering scams from the initial stage of their operation by preventing scammers from setting up bogus companies, opening mule accounts under the names of such companies and using mule accounts to receive money stolen from victims.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Business Development, said the department would delay the registration of new businesses if they included people suspected of money-laundering.

The department looked for such suspects in a list compiled by the Anti-Money Laundering Office, she said.

Suspecious registration applications would be delayed and people with possible links to money-laundering would be called to verify their legitimacy. After the verification, the business regiatration would be approved, Ms Auramon said.