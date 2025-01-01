More than 35m people visited Thailand last year

Tourists walk by the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

More than 35 million travellers arrived in Thailand and spent over 1.6 trillion baht in the country last year, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong said on Wednesday that 35.32 million people visited the country and spent 1.66 millilon baht in total from Jan 1 to Dec 29 last year.

Chinese people, numbering 6.70 million, formed the biggest group of visitors, followed by 4.93 million Malaysians, 2.12 million Indians, 1.86 million South Koreans and 1.72 million Russians.

During the same period, Thais made 197.53 million trips inside the country and spent 952.77 billion baht for the purpose, the minister said.

According to Mr Sorawong, over the past week, 943,269 people visited the country and the weekly arrival rate was the highest in Thailand since 2020. The numbers of short and long-haul visitors increased in all market segments.

About 100,000 people arrived from Malaysia weekly over the past two weeks, forming the biggest group of visitors during the period, followed by visitors from China, Russia, India and South Korea.