EV charging firm Sharge aims to expand client base

Listen to this article

An EV charging facility co-launched by Sharge Management and Rever Automotive Co, the sole distributor of EVs under the BYD brand. (Photo: Sharge Management)

Sharge Management Co, a provider of charging systems for battery-powered vehicles, is targeting logistics and express delivery operators for new customers in order to rapidly expand its client base.

More electric vehicle (EV) usage in these businesses will help the company reach a goal to serve a total of 10,000 EVs, including freight vehicles, taxis and passenger cars, by 2030, said Peerapatr Sirichantaropart, managing director of Sharge Management.

The usually large size of these businesses, with a big network of drivers, will support the company's plan to increase the number of new clients, he said.

"We are focusing on seeking partners in logistics and express delivery. We expect to form collaborations with large businesses in these sectors soon," said Mr Peerapatr, who declined to provide additional details.

Sharge Management has already partnered with Lalamove Thailand, an on-demand delivery service provider, to offer charging services to its EV drivers.

There are currently 1.2 million vehicles in logistics and parcel delivery businesses in Thailand. Only 0.05% (673 vehicles) of all the vehicles used are EVs, according to the Department of Land Transport.

More EVs are used in the categories of passenger cars, taxis and vehicles used by other types of delivery businesses. They represent 2.91% (2,251 vehicles) of the total of 77,288 cars in these categories.

Sharge Management aims to seek a business opportunity in the logistics and transportation sectors which continue to grow in Thailand. The parcel delivery category alone has a current market value of 107 billion baht, said Mr Peerapatr.

He believes drivers will become more interested in electric mobility technology as it can help them deal with the financial burden of oil-based fuels as well as support the government's campaign to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

"An oil-powered car usually emits an average of 211 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometre. If drivers in the transportation and logistics sectors switch to EVs, carbon dioxide emissions will be reduced significantly," said Mr Peerapatr.

Motorists can also save on oil expenses, the prices of which often fluctuate.

"Not only will carbon dioxide emissions be cut, but the shift to EVs can reduce fuel costs by 175 baht per 100 kilometres on average," said Mr Peerapatr.