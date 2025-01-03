Fatal hotel fire highlights poor safety rules

Listen to this article

The deadly fire at a modified hotel in Bangkok's Khao San area has highlighted insufficient hotel safety regulations, affecting Thailand's tourism reputation, according to the Thai Hotels Association (THA).

Last week a fire at the Ember Hotel near Khao San Road in Phra Nakhon district killed three tourists and injured several others. Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the hotel was modified from commercial buildings, and had obtained a licence to change the buildings into a hotel.

Udom Srimahachota, THA environmental chairman, said this event impacted the reputation of the hotel industry and Thailand as a destination.

He said the authorities should investigate whether this hotel had a proper emergency light for evacuation and window ventilation for smoke.

Mr Udom said many small hotels in Thailand were constructed from old buildings. A ministerial ruling temporarily allowed other building types to be modified into hotels and registered under the Hotel Act until August 2025, allowing those properties to operate as hotels.

He said the current safety rules regulating small hotels are considered minimal standards and might be too loose, such as in terms of empty spaces, fire exits and fire extinguishers.

To tackle this issue, local authorities across all destinations should be more proactive in enforcing and regularly inspecting the safety conditions of hotels, and order operators to fulfil safety requirements.

In addition, Mr Udom said an MP from the People's Party that chairs the subcommittee on tourism development noted that some operators are proposing a new category of daily accommodation specifically for hostels, but the proposal eliminates crucial safety standards such as building maintenance and environmental regulations, prompting the THA to strongly oppose the idea, he said.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Association, said the burned hotel is not a member of the association.

He said the incident has not significantly impacted tourism in Khao San as most foreign tourists had already booked their stays and did not cancel their plans. The average occupancy rate in the district should stay as high as 80% in January.

Mr Sanga estimated only half of the accommodation in Khao San have licences, as many of them are considered to be hostels and guesthouses, which have not yet been registered under the Hotel Act.