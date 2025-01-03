Regulator collects four government awards

Listen to this article

Mr Prasert, left, presents the "outstanding digital organisation leader" award to Mr Trairat.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) recently received several Digital Government Awards from the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA).

The DGA divided the awards for 2024 into four categories, including "outstanding development" and a single "outstanding digital organisation leader" award.

The telecom regulator ranked first in the subcategory of "department-level organisation that provides digital services".

The NBTC clinched three other awards, including the outstanding digital organisation leader award, received by Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the NBTC; an award for "quality organisation in terms of digital governance"; and another for "quality organisation for promoting public participation through electronic channels".

Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said the winners are committed to preparing their organisations for the digital era.

The government outlined moves for Thailand to progress steadily towards digital government policy, especially in terms of administration and service provisions that meet the needs of the people in a timely manner, he said.

The DGA conducted a survey on the level of readiness among digital government agencies in Thailand in 2024 and used the results to help guide them when deciding which individuals or agencies should receive an award.

He said the country's digital development strategies include driving the country's competitiveness while entering the digital age, creating confidence in the use of technology and developing digital personnel.

One of the government's important goals is to improve online government services to enable the public to gain easier access to services, whether that be accessing important information, welfare or public services, or applying for various licences, said Mr Prasert.

He said it is essential to have quality and accurate data and it is also essential to have links between agencies, and create systems and standards that can work together, including maintaining security and privacy, protecting personal data, and maintaining cybersecurity in accordance with international standards.

Mr Prasert said the DGA sent back the survey results and suggestions to the agencies for them to make appropriate organisational adjustments, which would enhance and drive digital government at both the agency and national levels.

Everyone must join together to create a digital government that responds to the needs of the people and leads the country to sustainable progress, he added.