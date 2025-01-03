Autonomous tech coming to the fore

Autonomous technologies are becoming pivotal in the retail and restaurant industries as operators face challenges such as changes in consumer behaviour, labour shortages and rising costs.

A surge in self-service kiosks in supermarkets, self-ordering applications in restaurants and AI-powered customer support systems in malls and convenience stores are now becoming commonplace.

Many supermarkets and retail chains, such as Tops Supermarket, Big C Supercenter, Lotus's, Gourmet Market and Makro, have introduced self-checkout kiosks. These kiosks let customers scan their items and pay quickly via smartphone or a card, especially during busy periods. This system effectively reduces wait times for both individual consumers and businesses.

Thaniwan Kulmongkol, president of the Thai Restaurant Association, indicated that investing in robots for restaurants can be a cost-saving strategy in the long term, particularly concerning employee wages and benefits. This approach is especially viable for chain restaurants with large numbers of staff.

"Managing human resources is one of the toughest challenges for service businesses and restaurants," Ms Thaniwan said. Moreover, incorporating technology such as robots may allow restaurants to justify higher food prices by adding robotic services as a unique selling point, she noted.

Nonetheless, she cautioned that not all restaurants, particularly smaller and medium-sized ones, would find it feasible to adopt such technologies due to the high associated costs.

Looking ahead, it is clear that retail and restaurant operators are embarking on a path of technological evolution that will continue to unfold in the coming years.

Nath Vongphanich, president of Central Restaurants Group (CRG), emphasised that as the restaurant industry rapidly evolves, operators and staff must adapt to meet the changing needs of customers and the market while providing top-notch meals and service. CRG is leveraging technology solutions for order taking, including options for table-side service, QR codes and kiosks, as well as facilitating contactless payments.

On the operational side, CRG has simplified its order management system by integrating orders from various channels -- like online food ordering, in-house orders and third-party delivery apps -- into a single, user-friendly dashboard. This integration alleviates the burden of managing multiple devices, enhances workflow, and reduces errors.

These advancements, coupled with a redesign of kitchen workflows, enable CRG to optimise human resource management, elevate customer experience, and boost productivity.