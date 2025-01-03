Effort to lift tapioca chip use for feed

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) is collaborating with the private sector to increase the use of tapioca chips in the livestock and feed production industries, aiming for 1 million tonnes of chips, equivalent to 2.5 million tonnes of fresh cassava.

The department is working with the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Northeastern Tapioca Manufacturers Association, and the Thai Feed Mill Association.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the DIT, said the department will collaborate with more than 40 manufacturers nationwide that supply clean tapioca chips of a specific quality and pricing standard to feed producers.

The effort is expected to improve the domestic cassava market, he said.

The DIT is also introducing a scheme to encourage the delayed harvesting of cassava, allowing for higher starch content while limiting the influx of fresh cassava into the market.

Pairat Srichana, a feed specialist from CP Group, said tapioca chips are a good raw material alternative for feed production.

Thailand uses 1.5 million tonnes of tapioca chips in feed annually, and has the potential to raise this to 2.5 million tonnes, equivalent to 6.5 million tonnes of fresh cassava, said Mr Pairat.

He emphasised the need for farmers to focus on the cleanliness and starch content quality of tapioca chips.

In addition to these initiatives, the cabinet approved schemes to support the cassava market, such as a 3% annual interest subsidy for tapioca chips and starch stockpiling by processing facilities.

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) provides credit to agricultural institutions for cassava purchases, with a 1% interest burden for institutions and a 3.5% subsidy from the government.

BAAC also offers loans to farmers to adopt efficient production technologies such as drip irrigation, with a government subsidy of 3% on the interest rate.

Roughly 650 cassava slicers are scheduled to be provided to farmer groups to enhance productivity and farmers' income.