New energy, tech fields poised for growth

Renewable energy, AI and digital tokens are the top investment trends for 2025, according to initial coin offering portal Kubix.

The investment horizon in 2025 is set to redefine the financial landscape, with renewable energy, AI and digital tokens leading the charge, according to the portal.

Kubix said these trends offer investors opportunities to seek higher returns while managing risks effectively.

By aligning investment strategies with these transformative areas, Kubix believes investors can capitalise on emerging market dynamics while staying ahead of global trends.

As the world intensifies its commitment to sustainability, renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydropower are becoming focal points for growth.

Governments worldwide are prioritising clean energy initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, presenting a robust market for investors, noted the portal.

Clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco Solar ETF, offer diversified exposure to this booming sector.

Innovations in biotechnology, particularly in health and environmental solutions, are interesting as they can synergise with clean energy, according to Kubix. Stocks such as Moderna and BioNTech or funds like T-BIOTECH are worth considering, said the portal.

"AI is no longer a futuristic concept. It is an integral part of modern industries. From revolutionising manufacturing and healthcare to enhancing customer experiences, AI-driven technologies are reshaping the global economy," Kubix said.

Key investment avenues include AI technology stocks, led by Microsoft and Google. AI-centric ETFs, such as Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, provide diversified access to this innovative space, noted the portal.

Tech hardware providers such as Nvidia and AMD are essential for AI infrastructure and are experiencing remarkable growth.

Meanwhile, fintech innovation, namely PayPal and Square, are transforming financial services with AI-driven efficiency and accessibility, said Kubix.

Digital tokens are a groundbreaking asset class, democratising access to high-value investments such as real estate, art and exclusive projects, noted the portal. Built on blockchain technology, they ensure security, transparency and accessibility, appealing to a broad spectrum of investors, said Kubix.

Digital tokens have low entry barriers, making them affordable for both seasoned and novice investors. They enable access to niche assets, offering discounts and benefits.

Digital tokens are supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Thailand and operate within a secure and compliant framework.

"Kubix encourages investors to stay ahead by engaging with digital tokens via SEC-approved ICO portals, either as participants or businesses raising capital," said the portal.

"By staying informed and adopting strategic investment practices, 2025 could be a year of transformative growth."