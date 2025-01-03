GI list to gain 22 products in 2025

The Intellectual Property Department plans to add 22 products to the geographical indication (GI) list this year, aiming to lift the market value by more than 5.9 billion baht.

Nusara Kanjanakul, director-general of the department, said the 216 existing GI products contributed more than 77 billion baht to the economy last year, an increase of roughly 20 billion from 2023.

The growth is largely attributed to the government's focus on promoting GI products, aligning with the Commerce Ministry's mission to bolster the economy at the grassroots level.

Around 85% of Thailand's GI products are in the food sector, renowned for their unique quality that showcases both their geographical origin and the skills of local communities.

These GI products play a vital role in providing premium raw materials, supporting the growth of the country's food industry, she said.

GI products are also pivotal to Thailand's soft power. Famous Thai GI items such as rice and coffee are essential exports and have gained recognition in more than 30 countries including Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and the European Union.

Recently Japan acknowledged Huay Mon pineapple as the third GI product for the nation, following the registration of both Doi Chang and Doi Tung coffee.

Rice and coffee were among the first GI products registered in the country, with 23 rice varieties, 10 types of coffee and one type of tea categorised under GI, collectively valued at more than 4.46 billion baht.

The ministry is seeking market opportunities for GI products by collaborating with leading retailers such as Tops's Jing Jai Market and local supermarkets to promote seasonal GI selections.

There are also plans to feature GI products on the menus of Michelin-starred restaurants and Thai Select restaurants.

To support GI producers, the department said it is committed to reducing production costs, enhancing online sales for broader market access, and improving packaging and design to elevate product value.