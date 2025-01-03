State firm outlook buoyant

The skywalk at Bang Kapi intersection, connecting to the Yellow Line skytrain at Lam Sali intersection and the Orange Line MRT, covering a distance of 1.4 kilometres. Public investment is expected to expand in 2025, notably for infrastructure development projects. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

The downward trend in interest rates and the expansion of the tourism sector will positively impact the performance of state enterprises this year, says the chief of the State Enterprise Policy Office (Sepo).

Tibordee Wattanakul, director-general of Sepo, said state enterprises should have improved performance in 2025 due to several positive factors, including the expansion of tourism, the government's "You Fight, We Help" debt relief programme, and the downward direction of interest rates, which will reduce the financial costs for state enterprises.

However, a potential stumbling block is volatile energy prices, which would affect operating costs.

He said state enterprises with promising prospects include the energy sector, such as the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority, and the Provincial Electricity Authority.

In the banking sector, Government Savings Bank and Government Housing Bank have a bright outlook, said Mr Tibordee.

For state enterprises related to tourism, the projections for the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority, the Provincial Waterworks Authority and Airports of Thailand Plc are upbeat, he said.

The target for revenue contribution to the treasury in fiscal 2025 is 176 billion baht, up from the 2024 contribution of 175 billion.

Sepo predicts state enterprise revenue contributions in 2025 might reach 180 billion baht. As for the investment expenditure target, it is set at 95%.

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) forecast Thai economic growth of 3% this year driven by four factors: private consumption, exports, tourism, and public and private investment.

Private consumption growth is projected at 2.9% in 2025, while merchandise exports are expected to expand in line with global demand and the economies of trading partners, rising 3.1%.

The number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand this year is estimated to tally 39 million, which should boost business confidence, noted the FPO.

In addition, the 2025 budget is expected to accelerate disbursement, leading to public consumption growth of 2.2%, according to the office.

Regarding investment in 2025, the sector should be supported by private and public investment, noted the FPO.

Private investment is expected to grow by 2.3%, driven by large investment projects supported by Board of Investment incentives, especially in targeted industries that use advanced technology and are environmentally friendly.

Public investment is estimated to grow by 4.7% by the FPO due to the acceleration of investment expenditure disbursement and the fast-track status of big-ticket infrastructure projects, such as the high-speed rail project connecting three airports, the development of Laem Chabang Port Phase 3, and various double-track railway projects.