Agency embraces sustainable science, tech

The National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) has set its strategic direction through an initiative that involves the implementation of science and technology for a sustainable Thailand.

The initiative aims to benefit over 7 million people through the project's implementation, and the research outcomes generated will be transferred to more than 20,000 organisations.

The NSTDA will continue to apply its research knowledge in 2025 for the benefit of various sectors in line with its five-year action plan (2023-2027), said NSTDA president Sukit Limpijumnong.

Last year, the NSTDA drove bio-circular-green implementation, using research to benefit all sectors for national development, Mr Sukit said.

Over 8.9 million people and 43,000 organisations have benefited from the NSTDA's technologies, creating an economic and social impact worth over 20 billion baht. This also led to more than 3.6 billion baht in investments in science, technology and innovation.

"Our research addresses the country's four key dimensions: fostering economic growth, promoting self-reliance, reducing inequality, and ensuring environmental sustainability," Mr Sukit added.

The agency promoted economic growth by offering a food and functional ingredient production platform and research and development service.

This initiative led to more than 200 million baht in investment in science, technology and innovation, creating an economic impact of over 2.3 billion baht and generating business value worth more than 7.5 billion baht.

The agency also developed extracts from certain herbs to add value to the health and beauty sectors.

This initiative led to 152 million baht in science, technology and innovation investment and created over 320 million baht in business value.

It also supported the electric vehicle industry supply chain, benefiting 36 organisations. This led to over 860 million baht in economic impact and over 640 million baht in science, technology and innovation investment.

Moreover, it developed an "AI platform for Thai", the usership of which peaked at over 1 million per month.

The agency also developed a database of key indicators to support the country's sustainable development goal. The database is aimed at supporting a reduction in carbon-monoxide emissions of 700,000 tonnes, leading to an economic impact worth more than 5.5 billion baht.

The agency also developed a platform for the elderly and people with disabilities to be able to access easy-to-read media content. More than 130 organisations use this platform, benefiting over 142,000 people.