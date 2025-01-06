Mama allots B1bn to expand

Mr Pun says the company plans to invest more than 1 billion baht to expand production capacity this year.

Thai President Foods Plc, the manufacturer of Mama instant noodles, plans to invest more than 1 billion baht to expand plants and increase production capacity this year.

Pun Paniangvait, general manager of Thai President Foods, said the company intends to allocate 777 million baht for domestic investment this year to buy new machinery, upgrade equipment, enhance facilities and develop R&D systems.

He said the company will add one new machine to its Rayong plant this year.

The company has 29 machines in Thailand and this new installation is expected to raise overall production capacity by 3-4%, said Mr Pun.

Furthermore, the company plans to add another machine to the Rayong plant in 2026.

Apart from Thailand, the company will inject an additional US$10 million of capital into its subsidiary in Cambodia, he said.

Mr Pun said the company is relocating a factory in Phnom Penh to a new site, which is expected to open in 2026.

"This new plant will support future production capacity expansion," he said.

The company's board also agreed to increase the capital in its Hungarian subsidiary to 900 million baht from 300 million baht, in a bid to double production capacity by this year.

The company plans to allocate 600 million baht to expand the factory in Hungary, said Mr Pun.

He did not disclose the investment budget for new machinery purchases.