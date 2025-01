Thai rice exports seen dropping 25% in 2025, association says

Teachers, students and community members harvest rice on a demonstration rice field in Ban Non Chai, Khon Kaen in November 2024. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

Thailand's rice exports will likely drop by 25% in 2025 from last year, an industry group said on Monday, partly due to more shipments from India.

The kingdom expects to export about 7.5 million tonnes of rice in 2025, down from 10 million tonnes in 2024, Chookiat Ophaswongse of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, told Reuters.

More competition from India and less demand from Indonesia attributed to the forecast drop, he said.