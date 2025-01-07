Absolute Clean Energy opens five solar farms

A biomass power plant operated by Absolute Clean Energy in Krabi.

SET-listed Absolute Clean Energy (ACE), a local biomass power developer and operator, continues to increase its renewable power generation capacity after opening five new solar farms.

Using solar power technology is part of the company's efforts to increase its supply of clean electricity while offering a net-zero solution to companies seeking ways to achieve similar targets, referring to a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption.

The new solar farms commenced commercial operations late last month, said Tanachai Bunditvorapoom, chief executive of ACE.

The facilities, operated by ACE's wholly owned subsidiaries, have a combined electricity generation capacity of 35.4 megawatts.

The electricity will be sold to the Provincial Electricity Authority, the state power distribution arm, said Mr Tanachai.

ACE has carried out 89 renewables projects so far with a total capacity of 726MW.

Of the total, 34 projects with a capacity of 349MW, including the five new solar farms, have been completed, while the power plants for the remaining projects are currently under construction.

ACE announced last year that it wants to provide a service providing advice on reducing CO2 emisssions and sell a greater number of renewable energy certificates (RECs) to clients.

Providing an incentive to encourage power companies to produce electricity from clean fuels, an REC certifies that the bearer generates one megawatt-hour from renewable energy resources and this can be traded as an energy commodity.

Mr Tanachai said earlier that ACE's power plants could make sales of up to 1 million RECs a year and the company plans to increase the number to 2 million per year once its new power generation facilities commence commercial operations.

ACE aims to offer a consultancy service for businesses that are running a campaign to combat global warming.

They can reduce greenhouse gases through afforestation projects, according to the company which has started a pilot project to plant trees on 200 rai of land in Phayao.

One goal of the project is to identify the species that are best suited to the weather conditions and environment in Phayao to design the best pattern for afforestation.