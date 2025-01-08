Tariffs on the agenda at US summit

Minister goes to US next month for talks

The Thai commerce minister plans to visit the US early next month for negotiations focused on preventing potential tariff hikes on Thai exports, following a recent meeting with the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (Amcham).

During his US visit, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan plans to meet with the House Ways and Means Committee, Senate Finance Committee, Senate Foreign Relations Committee, US Chamber of Commerce, and the US-Asean Business Council.

He said the ministry will also take significant steps to remove Thailand from the US Trade Watch List.

At the meeting with Amcham representatives in Thailand on Monday, Mr Pichai said both sides discussed strategies to promote trade and investment between the two countries.

He reiterated the ministry's commitment to create a business-friendly environment to enhance trade and investment, which will help to drive economic growth.

Mr Pichai presented key trade policies, emphasising efforts to stimulate the economy, promote the production and export of innovative products under the "Thailand Next Level" initiative, and attract foreign investors.

He encouraged US investors to expand trade and investment in Thailand, particularly in promising industries such as printed circuit boards, semiconductors and data centres.

Other priority areas include negotiating free trade agreements (FTAs), increasing exports, positioning Thailand as a global food and logistics hub, advancing the green economy for sustainability, developing the digital economy, and utilising US expertise in advanced technology and innovation.

Amcham expressed its willingness to collaborate with the government, noting Trump's "2.0 policies" could benefit Thailand by attracting more trade and investment.

The chamber presented its "Five to Thrive 2025" proposal, offering guidelines for the Thai government to improve business facilitation and create a more favourable trade and investment environment.

Amcham also supports Thailand's efforts to pursue FTAs with other countries and extend the US Generalized System of Preferences programme to maintain supply chain efficiency and export competitiveness.

The chamber is scheduled to host the Thailand-US Trade & Investment Conference 2025 in May.

This event aims to strengthen the strategic partnership and present trade and investment opportunities as well as recommendations for practical policies and future collaborations.