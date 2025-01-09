Spa Cenvaree picks up major awards

Centara Hotels & Resorts is celebrating Spa Cenvaree's outstanding achievements in 2024, after the brand received multiple awards.

Centara Hotels & Resorts' Spa Cenvaree has won multiple international awards, demonstrating its commitment to providing exceptional experiences to clients.

In Thailand, the spa at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya picked up two awards at the World Luxury Spa Awards, garnering top spot worldwide in the category of Luxury Beach Resort Spa and No.1 in the Luxury Spa Retreat in Southeast Asia category.

These awards showcased the spa's fusion of holistic treatments and its idyllic beachfront setting, providing an unparalleled sanctuary for relaxation.

Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand Hotel Osaka also received notable recognition at the same event. The spa was deemed No.1 in the Luxury City Spa in Japan category, global winner in the Luxury Traditional Thai Spa category, and regional winner in the category of Luxury New Hotel Spa in East Asia.

These awards highlight Spa Cenvaree's ability to blend traditional Thai wellness with modern luxury in a breathtaking urban oasis, resonating with guests from around the world.

Moreover, Spa Cenvaree at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai received the International Spa & Beauty Award 2024, recognising its world-class service and luxury offerings.

This award highlights the brand's ability to create transformative wellness journeys at one of the region's premier family-friendly resorts.

The brand continues to introduce new treatments and therapies to ensure a rejuvenating experience for clients while consistently setting new standards of excellence in wellness.