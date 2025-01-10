MQDC aims to boost sales at near-ready projects

Mr Suttha said more than 50% of the space at MQDC's Cloud 11 mixed-use project has already been booked.

Bangkok-based property developer MQDC wants to focus on completed projects ready to transfer worth a combined 24 billion baht this year, while also preparing new projects.

Suttha Ruengchaiphaiboon, chief executive of MQDC, said the company aims to accelerate sales at projects nearing completion, including Cloud 11.

Cloud 11 is a mixed-use project spanning 27 rai on Sukhumvit Road near the Punnawithi and Udom Suk skytrain stations. Tailored towards creative businesses, the project is made up of Creator Village, A+ grade offices, Creative Retail, a learning centre, an event hall, and the 5-star Sangsan Bangkok, managed by Marriott International, along with the Yotel Bangkok smart hotel.

"Cloud 11 is 70% complete and will be fully operational by the last quarter of this year. More than 50% of the space has already been booked," said Mr Suttha.

Mulberry Grove Sukhumvit is a luxury residential project focused on multi-generation families and has already secured a sales rate of more than 60%.

The project's prime location on Sukhumvit Road is surrounded by international schools, hospitals, Ekkamai skytrain station, and expressway entrances, according to MQDC.

Mulberry Grove is expected to be ready for transfers and moving in during the second quarter this year.

The Aspen Tree is a community dedicated to adults age 50 and above, focusing on lifetime care. The residences are located in The Forestias district and are ready for buyers to move in now, noted the developer.

The Aspen Tree includes the Health & Brain Center set up with Baycrest, a world-leading Canadian eldercare specialist. It will also offer preventive healthcare packages to residents and non-residents.

Within the Forestias, MQDC also has Mulberry Grove The Forestias Villas, which is scheduled to be ready for transfers and for buyers to move in by the middle of this year. Transfers commenced at Mulberry Grove The Forestias Condominiums at the start of this year.

Six Senses Residences The Forestias is the first resort-style urban Six Senses residences to be offered in Southeast Asia. The 27 villas continue to generate sales and are expected to be ready for transfer by the end of 2025, while the clubhouse will be completed in the second quarter of this year.

Transfers at Whizdom The Forestias, condominiums described as being "for urban living in nature", continue to take place at Destinia, Mytopia and Petopia.

MQDC plans to utilise its land plots, manpower and expertise to develop future projects to seize opportunities from the economic recovery by focusing on investing in Southeast Asia, including Thailand.

The company also has made a commitment to sustainability as well as establishing research and development centres for the development of well-being.

The Research & Innovation for Sustainability Center studies new approaches in design and construction. FutureTales Lab explores living over the next 40 years to enhance projects and share sustainability insights internationally.