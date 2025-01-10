Brekke takes key position at CP Group

Mr Brekke will oversee telecom and digital operations across Thailand and Southeast Asia, reporting directly to Suphachai Chearavanont, chief executive of CP Group.

Sigve Brekke, former president and chief executive of Telenor Group, was appointed executive chairman of telecom and digital business group at Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, effective from March 1.

Mr Suphachai said the appointment of Mr Brekke marks a significant enhancement of CP Group's capabilities.

"We believe Mr Brekke's vast experience in the global digital technology and telecom sectors, coupled with his reputation as an innovative leader, will significantly enhance the company's strategic goals," he said.

"We are confident his vision and extensive experience will guide CP Group towards becoming a leading global technology company. He will play a pivotal role in driving Thailand's transformation to a digital economy, creating value for businesses and society across all dimensions."

Mr Suphachai said Mr Brekke's responsibilities will include overseeing and managing telecom and digital business development and operations across diverse markets including telecom, technology, digital business, data centres and digital finance businesses.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr Brekke as a key leader of our organisation. Having known him for many years, I am confident about his global expertise in telecom and digital technologies," he said.

Throughout his career, Mr Brekke has advanced connectivity through cutting-edge technology, managing large-scale global projects and fostering cross-industry partnerships, all of which have contributed to the growth of the digital economy in various countries.

Mr Brekke said CP Group has built a strong reputation as a regional leader in connectivity, infrastructure, digital innovation and financial services for more than 20 years.

"I am honoured to join the team under Mr Suphachai's leadership to drive the growth of the telecom and digital businesses in Thailand and Southeast Asia, a region brimming with growth potential. Particularly in this era where AI is transforming consumers, organisations and society, I look forward to returning back to Thailand and collaborating with CP Group's talented team," he said.

Mr Brekke also highlighted CP Group's commitment to building a technology-driven future.

"CP Group is deeply committed to leveraging its competences, capabilities and talent to establish Thailand as a leading regional digital hub. I am confident we will achieve this vision," he said.

Mr Brekke served as president and chief executive of Telenor Group for nine years until Nov 30, 2024. Before that, he held roles including executive vice-president and head of Asia region, as well as chief executive of Total Access Communication (DTAC) in Thailand.

He was also board chairman of several companies within the Telenor Group and served on the board of GSMA from 2017 to 2024.

CP Group said previously it has a strategy to invest in telecom and build a comprehensive digital ecosystem including infrastructure development, promoting innovation and enhancing the digital skills of Thais.