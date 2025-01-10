Abacus keen on regional growth

Abacus Digital, a fintech firm under SCB X, is exploring regional business expansion and preparing for a listing on the local stock exchange as part of its next growth phase.

Sutapa Amornvivat, chief executive of Abacus Digital, said the company is assessing opportunities in Southeast Asian markets and seeking international partners to support its regional expansion.

Several foreign investors have shown interest in investment in Abacus based on its positive growth trajectory the past five years, she said.

In 2024, the company reported a net profit of about 200 million baht, marking a 40% year-on-year increase.

Abacus has offered digital loan services through its mobile app Thunder Money since 2019 and posted its first profit in 2023.

The company expects to maintain similar net profit growth in 2025.

The company grew its total loans by 24 billion baht the past five years, with its outstanding loan portfolio now tallying 8 billion.

Abacus also managed to keep its non-performing loan ratio below 3%, significantly lower than the 5-7% average for the nanofinance sector, said Ms Sutapa.

She said Abacus primarily serves low-income earners, a vulnerable segment that includes online merchants, freelancers, first-time workers and farmers.

The company's strong technological capabilities, particularly in artificial intelligence, have been instrumental in driving business growth, reducing financial fraud and maintaining asset quality, said Ms Sutapa.

"Thanks to our proprietary technological capabilities, Abacus has strong potential to expand into regional markets," she said.

"We plan to list on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 3-5 years."

Between 2021 and 2022, Abacus raised funds through Series A and Series B rounds totalling 1.5 billion baht.

The company is planning a Series C funding round, but has not yet set a specific timeline.

Abacus is concentrating on a search for potential strategic partners for its next round of fundraising, said Ms Sutapa.

The company's loan expansion over the past five years has helped vulnerable customers gain better access to finance, she said.

Roughly 30% of its customer portfolio were previously rejected by banks, while one-third relied on informal loans.

In 2024, the company introduced Abacus TechSuite, which provides e-statement services to business clients.

This year Abacus plans to expand its digital platform to include digital insurance and financial planning, said Ms Sutapa.