Smooth E eyes clinic this year as part of rebranding

Listen to this article

Mr Thanachai projected double-digit growth for the overall medical skincare market this year, while Smooth E's sales are expected to rise by nearly 20%.

Smooth E is implementing its first rebranding in 30 years with a plan to launch a beauty clinic in Thailand this year.

Thanachai Chaikittivanich, chief executive of Smooth E for Siam Health Group Co Ltd, said the company will allocate 200 million baht for marketing this year to strengthen its position in the local medical skincare market.

The campaign, dubbed "Mild Effective, Visible Result", aims to provide innovative medical care solutions to address the needs of Thais of all ages with sensitive skin, he said.

The company's survey on perception and skincare usage among Thais found more than 40% of consumers have sensitive skin. They need products that alleviate allergic symptoms while promoting healthy and beautiful skin.

"Thai consumers are knowledgeable about the ingredients in skincare and beauty products and they are ready to pay for the products to enhance their skin," said Mr Thanachai.

The survey also revealed that the trend of medical skincare product usage, along with knowledge sharing by dermatologists and aesthetic clinics, has grown significantly over the past 2-3 years.

Thailand's medical skincare market was valued at 15.5 billion baht and grew by 15% in 2024, he said.

Mr Thanachai projected double-digit growth for the overall medical skincare market this year, while Smooth E's sales are expected to rise by nearly 20%.

After generating sales of 900 million baht in 2024, the company targets 1 billion baht in sales this year.

To drive this growth, the company continues to launch essential skincare products covering three steps of skin treatment, including cleansing (cleanser), care (moisturiser) and protection (sun protection products).

The company launched Smooth E Sun Astaxanthin this month, a sun serum, with additional product launches planned throughout the year.

He said Smooth E wants to open a beauty clinic this year to serve demand in the growing market, although specific details have yet to be announced.

In addition to product launches, the company intends to broaden its customer base by driving consumer engagement through new presenters.

The company employed rising actresses Sirilak "Lingling" Kwong and Kornnaphat "Orm" Sethratanapong who have a strong fan base in Thailand and international markets.

The company plans to penetrate the Chinese market this year, capitalising on the popularity of its new presenters.

Smooth E already generates sales from Malaysia and Vietnam.