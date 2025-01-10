Thai trade representative begins education collaboration with India's leading institute

Thai trade representative Umesh Pandey, left, shakes hands with Prof Shireesh Kedare, director of Indian Institute of Technology, and thanks him for the support. (Photo: Umesh Pandey)

A Thai trade representative has initiated the process of collaboration between Thailand and one of India's leading higher education institutions to seek students to pursue postgraduate education and establish a campus in Thailand.

Umesh Pandey wrote on his Facebook account on Friday, "It gives me an immense pleasure to announce that I have initiated the process of collaboration between Thailand and one of India's leading higher education institutions – Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay).

"In the 1st step the Thai government will initiate the process of looking for students to head to pursue post graduate education at IIT Bombay within as early as June 2025 and it will be followed up with further collaboration with the eventual aim being to set up an IIT campus in Thailand.

I have set the ball rolling for students of my country to pursue in an institution that is among the most competitive in the world and today counts the global CEOs of Microsoft / Google / IBM / Adobe / MasterCard / Palo Alto Networks among its alumni," wrote the Thai trade representative.

The acceptance rate for students at IIT is 0.2%, or 2 in 1,000, while the acceptance rate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for students from around the world is 6.5%.