Call for tougher rules to address Chinese imports

Listen to this article

Port officials carry out a routine inspection at Laem Chabang Port. Authorities have been urged to use legal measures to better deal with the import of low-cost Chinese goods. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) is calling on the government to enforce legal measures against the influx of low-cost Chinese products into the Thai market, which is expected to intensify this year.

"The current measures are not strong enough to protect local manufacturers as they still face a flood of these imports," said Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, a member of the JSCCIB.

Among the efforts already implemented by the government are the Customs Department's imposition of a 7% value-added tax on imports valued at less than 1,500 baht to slow their sales, and the Thai Industrial Standard Institute's (TISI) more frequent inspections of products listed on online platforms.

Authorities said previously they plan to sign a memorandum of understanding with e-commerce platforms early in 2025 to remove substandard imported products from their platforms.

The JSCCIB suggested the government add more measures, using the 1999 Anti-Dumping Act and the 2007 Safeguard Measures on Increased Imports Act to better deal with the import of low-cost products from China.

Stronger measures are needed as a new round of the US-China trade war is expected this year, with president-elect Donald Trump threatening a new tariff policy, said Mr Sanan.

Trump, who is scheduled to assume office on Jan 20, has said he will impose tariffs of 10-20% on all imported products, and tariffs of 60-100% on goods imported from China, according to media reports.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said it expects the trade war will cause Chinese entrepreneurs to export more products to Asean member nations.

More Thai manufacturers will be affected by the trade war, with the number of affected industries increasing to almost 30, up from 25 at present, said Nava Chantanasurakon, vice-chairman of the FTI.

Last year, the sharp increase in Chinese imports caused many local manufacturers to halt production and import Chinese products instead as operating costs in Thailand are higher than those in the mainland.

"The JSCCIB is worried more manufacturers, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, will decide to shutter their businesses this year as Thailand is also struggling with weak consumer purchasing power," said Mr Nava.

A survey conducted by the FTI last year found 35.1% of 175 entrepreneurs and members reported sales declined because of the influx of low-cost goods being sold via online platforms.

FTI vice-chairman ML Peekthong Thongyai said earlier the trend could clearly be seen in sectors such as garments, furniture, plastic products and packaging.

While the Industry Ministry's instruction to TISI to work with the Customs Department to inspect the quality of imported goods was a good initiative, many low-quality products are still being imported into the country, according to the FTI.