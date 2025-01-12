Trade minister talks up Japanese investment ties

Workers inspect passenger cars at a production line of an automotive manufacturing plant in Laem Chabang Industrial Estate in Chon Buri province in 2018. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The Commerce Ministry is urging Japanese companies to invest more in Thailand's automotive and other emerging industries.

Minister Pichai Naripthaphan met Otaka Masato, Ambassador of Japan to Thailand, on Friday at the ministry.

He said the government was pleased that many Japanese investors had returned to Thailand and that Japan was still the leading investor despite a drop-off in investment in the decade following the 2014 coup.

The meeting helped strengthen economic, trade and investment relations, he said.

"We also urged the ambassador to assist in attracting Japanese investors to increase their investments in future areas where Japan has even greater potential such as new-generation automotive and semiconductor industries, artificial intelligence, data centres, printed circuit boards (PCBs), medicine and biotechnology, and robotics technology," he said.

Thailand aims to be a centre for trade and investment, a base in the modern supply chain, and a producer of environmentally friendly products and services, he added.

"The discussion also involved regaining the confidence of Japanese investors, after the country became known for the prominent role it played in offering substantial support to the industrial system," said Mr Pichai.

He also met Kalin Sarasin, chairman of Toyota Motor Thailand and Noriaki Yamashita, president of Toyota Motor Thailand, on the government's plan to promote the country as a Southeast Asian vehicle production hub.

The private sector has urged the ministry to help expand export markets through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in countries where Thailand has the potential to export.

Mr Pichai said he supported these calls and also backs investment attraction policies, which he pitched to Yohimasa Hayashi, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary, and Kono Taro, former minister for digital transformation, among others, on his trip last month.

He said Thailand and Japan have also been cooperating on intellectual property following the recent registration of the Huai Mun pineapple as a Geographical Indication (GI) product in Japan, a status also given to Doi Chang coffee and Doi Tung coffee.

He said the Ministry of Commerce also was keen to promote Thai products at Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, from April 13 to Oct 13.