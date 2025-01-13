Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on iron, steel imports from 4 countries

A view of Kuala Lumpur's skyline in Malaysia. (Photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Trade Mministry said it has imposed provisional anti-dumping duties on some flat-rolled products of iron or non-alloy steel exports from China, India, Japan and South Korea.

The duties, on products with a width of more than 600mm (23.62 inches), range from 2.52% to 36.80% and were effective from Jan 11, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The ministry said the provisional anti-dumping duties will be in effect for up to 120 days, with a final determination to be made by May 10, and that feedback on the preliminary determination could be submitted by Jan 20.

The ministry's decision followed an investigation into the products from China, India, Japan and South Korea that started in August, following a petition by a domestic producer.

The ministry said the petitioner had alleged the imports were being sold well below the domestic price in the four countries and had caused material injury to the domestic industry in Malaysia.