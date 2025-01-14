Lunar New Year a bright spot for restaurant sector

People walk past an advertisement for food and restaurants at a recent edition of the Thai Tiew Thai fair. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Despite ongoing safety concerns in the tourism sector, including the recent kidnapping of Chinese actor Wang Xing, it is anticipated that the sector will be boosted by a surge of tourists during the upcoming Chinese New Year, says the Thai Restaurant Association.

Thaniwan Kulmongkol, the association's president, expressed optimism regarding the restaurant industry during this year's festival period.

The extended cold weather has positively influenced tourism sentiment, prompting increased domestic travel among Thais.

Meanwhile, the number of foreign tourists remains robust, with this current period recognised as the peak season.

Reflecting on safety concerns among Chinese travellers after the incident involving Wang Xing, Ms Thaniwan said it might affect Thailand's tourism image.

However, she believes Chinese tourists will continue to visit the country. She noted that many of these visitors are free independent travellers (FITs) such as families and independent tourists who have high purchasing power.

They are media-savvy and can differentiate between isolated incidents and the overall safety of travelling in Thailand.

Tanip Kannasut, owner of Krua Kun Kung, a restaurant near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, said there has been a gradual decline in Chinese tourist numbers since December.

About 60% of her customers at present are Thai, while the remainder consists mainly of visitors from countries such as China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

She said there have been changes in customer profiles post-pandemic, particularly regarding the size of tour groups.

Ms Tanip said the number of people making up a Chinese tour group has been declining, resulting in fewer tables being booked at her restaurant.

Previously, her restaurant had larger tour groups of roughly 30 people, but there was now around five customers per group with a guide or as walk-in customers.

For the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday, she revealed that while there had been some reservations from Chinese tourist groups in 2024, she has not seen many bookings during this year's celebrations and there have still been no bookings from them for after the festival.

She speculated that the drop in Chinese tourists may stem from China's stagnant economy, along with Beijing's push for domestic travel, coupled with negative perceptions regarding safety.

This has likely made prospective visitors from China hesitant about visiting Thailand.

Adapting to the changing customer profile after the pandemic, her restaurant has made efforts to retain local customers.

Moreover, her restaurant's sales team for tour companies has adjusted its strategies to cater to smaller groups, aligning with the evolving travel trends.

She urged the government to take immediate action to improve Thailand's image and swiftly address any negative news, with the goal of restoring confidence in Thai tourism as quickly as possible.