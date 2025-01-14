Lenovo sees tech spending driven up by AI

Listen to this article

Mr Woraphot says Lenovo sees a continuation of technology spending in Thailand.

Lenovo Thailand has outlined key tech trends that will shape the business environment in Thailand and Asia-Pacific, ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to a rise in cybersecurity demand.

"We continue to see technology spending in Thailand, driven by the rise of AI, the sustainability trend, new generations of computers and government procurement," said Woraphot Thavornwan, general manager of Lenovo Thailand and the rest of Indochina.

Thailand will this year see the adoption of the verticalisation of the large language model (LLM), which refers to the process of tailoring LLMs to specific industries or domains.

Lenovo has partnerships with independent software vendors to support specific industrial applications, such as AI cameras for surveillance and self-checkout as well as robotics for retail and manufacturing.

Moreover, it continues to see investments in AI and generative AI (GenAI) in the region that are expected to reach US$110 billion by 2028.

In addition, agentic AI, which is capable of independent actions and decision-making, is set to make waves over the next year and drive not just personalisation, but complete individualisation.

For the first time, AI is no longer just a generative knowledge base or a chat interface, as it is both reactive and proactive, meaning a true partner, Mr Woraphot added.

Gartner estimates that nearly 15% of day-to-day work decisions will be taken autonomously through agentic AI by 2028.

AI agents will leverage local LLMs, enabling real-time interaction with a user's personal knowledge base without relying on cloud processing.

This offers enhanced data privacy, as all interactions remain locally stored on the device, and increased productivity, as the agent helps to automate and simplify a wide range of tasks, from document management and meeting summaries to content generation.

Mr Woraphot said the company has Lenovo AI Now, an advanced on-device AI assistant that brings powerful, real-time intelligence to users. Lenovo AI Now transforms the PC experience by integrating fully personalised AI-powered tools.

Moreover, it also sees demand for AI-specific infrastructure design such as servers that are designed to handle the unique demands of AI workloads.

Lenovo partners with NetApp and NVIDIA in AI server solutions.

Edge computing will also continue to rise, along with the use of Internet of Things, 5G and AI. Edge devices will offload data and reduce latency to support real time innovation, particularly in the manufacturing and telecom sectors.

"Our portfolio is AI-enabled, from PCs to data centres, to serve the rising demand of AI," said Mr Woraphot.

He added that data centre business is poised to grow to serve the rise of data and AI computing, and those data centres will also shift to a sustainability approach.

He also sees businesses embracing multi-cloud strategies to reduce vendor lock-in and enhance flexibility and scalability.

Mr Woraphot said Lenovo Thailand continues to maintain its leadership of the overall computer market and expects to continue its leadership this year.

Cybersecurity will continue to be a key concern among organisations in the age of AI.

He added that the government's upcoming Easy E-Receipt programme will spur consumer demand and is expected to result in the company's business recording double-digit growth.

The company also sees a trend in new-generation PCs due to the end of Windows 10 support in October this year.

Lenovo has the Lenovo Financial Service unit, a new subsidiary to provide a leasing programme to the corporate market, particularly to support its Device as a Service (DaaS). This will help to accelerate customers' decisions to buy its products.

Lenovo is undergoing a transformation to becoming a solutions-driven company, representing a shift away from being a PC firm. This is reflected in its global revenue, with 46% of total revenue coming from its non-PC business.