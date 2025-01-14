Oppo and Realme axe loan apps in Thailand

Listen to this article

An office employee in Bangkok points to the Fineasy app on her Oppo smartphone on Tuesday. (Photo: Komsan Jandamit)

Oppo and Realme said on Tuesday that they have stopped selling smartphones with the Fineasy lending app pre-installed in Thailand, following a public outcry about data privacy.

The Chinese mobile phone brands also said they would end pre-installation of all loan apps on new smartphone models.

The companies apologised for inconvenience caused to mobile phone users and said they were working closely with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and other agencies to take urgent steps against third-party apps offering loans.

The NBTC on Monday ordered importers and distributors of the two brands to cease selling phone models pre-installed with the Fineasy app.

Oppo and Realme said that as of Monday evening, pre-installation of the Fineasy app ceased. Any models on which there were problems uninstalling the app would be withdrawn from sale.

As of Tuesday, pre-installation of all other third-party programs offering loans ended.

On Thursday, an over-the-air update for new smartphone models will be released, on which Fineasy will not be pre-installed.

The Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) on Sunday urged the two brands brands — Realme is a subsidiary of Oppo — to provide an explanation following reports from users that unauthorised loan applications, such as Fineasy, had been pre-installed on their smartphones.

Because they were system apps, they were next to impossible for ordinary users without advanced skills to uninstall. As well, they were capable of sending loan invitations and accessing users’ personal data, including their contact lists and phone numbers, the council said.

Installing software without user consent is a violation of user rights and raises concerns over the potential misuse of personal information, such as financial exploitation or fraud by call centre scams, the TCC said.

Fineasy reportedly has deals with Oppo in many countries, with more than 100 million downloads from the Google Play Store.

The website of the company consists of a single page, with a registered business address in Singapore. The support email is a Gmail address and not a company address.

Oppo is the third-ranked smartphone brand in Thailand with a market share estimated at 13.5%, behind Apple (31.2%) and Samsung (21.5%), according to the IT market research group IDC.