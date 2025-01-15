Infineon plant set to open in 2026

Listen to this article

Mr Narit (centre) joins executives of Infineon Technologies in performing a groundbreaking ceremony as the firm commences construction of its new semiconductor production facility in Samut Prakan.

German semiconductor maker Infineon Technologies is developing its first factory in Thailand to serve growing demand in the electric vehicle and data centre industries as well as businesses that use additional equipment for clean energy management.

The plant is scheduled to commence operations in 2026, said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BoI).

"The business expansion underscores the importance of a close and reliable partnership between Infineon and the Thai government and demonstrates the mutual confidence in Thailand's business environment and growth potential," he said.

Mr Narit was speaking as he presided over Infineon's groundbreaking ceremony at a construction site in Samut Prakan following the company's meeting with Prime Minsiter Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Jan 13.

Thailand is promoting the development of the semiconductor industry.

In December last year, the newly appointed National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy Committee, also known as the Semiconductor Board, approved at a meeting chaired by Ms Paetongtarn a framework for the development of a skilled workforce to prepare for a new wave of foreign direct investment in the sector, which could bring at least 500 billion baht into the country by 2029.

Infineon will help develop a semiconductor ecosystem in Thailand, covering key components and materials in the supply chain, and support the development of a skilled workforce in this field.

Through close collaboration with universities and local entrepreneurs, Infineon aims to grow a talent pool of highly skilled engineers with expertise in advanced semiconductors, said Mr Narit.

A comprehensive training and education programme to improve competencies in artificial intelligence, digitalisation and automation has been developed. The first group of Thai engineers successfully completed this training programme at other Infineon sites.

As Infineon is committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2030, decarbonisation efforts are an integral part of design and construction of new production facilities.

"This investment is a key step in our strategy to further diversify our manufacturing footprint and optimise it in terms of costs, while matching the expansion of our frontend capacities," said Rutger Wijburg, chief operations officer at Infineon.