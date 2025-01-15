CKP expands REC business for domestic and international markets

CK Power Plc (CKP), a leading producer of renewable energy, has expanded its green finance investment opportunities through the sale of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).

Thanawat Trivisvavet, CKP's managing director, stated that in alignment with its five-year (2022–2026) sustainability strategy, CKP has expanded its renewable energy business both domestically and internationally through REC sales in collaboration with Innopower Co, a subsidiary of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat). Since 2022, the company has registered Bangkhenchai Co (BKC) as a renewable power plant on the REC trading platform.

"To date, CKPower has delivered 39,660.46 RECs to Innopower, contributing to the promotion of renewable energy usage and the long-term reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," he said.

Mr Thanawat added that in mid-2024, CKP signed an agreement with Mekha V Company Limited, a subsidiary of PTT Plc, to explore the feasibility of utilising RECs from Xayaburi Power Company Limited (XPCL), a run-of-river hydropower plant in the Lao PDR, on the ReAcc platform. This initiative aims to support the energy transition in the industrial sector and prepare for the adoption of renewable energy across the supply chain.

Regarding CKP's solar power projects in collaboration with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), the three projects, with a combined installed capacity of 6.95 MW, are currently under construction. The first project is expected to commence commercial operations in the first half of 2025. CKPower is also exploring additional opportunities to integrate renewable energy into Thailand’s expanding transportation systems.

Additionally, BKC has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) under the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) programme with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) for a 6 MW renewable energy project. The project is scheduled for commercial operation by 2027 under a 25-year contract.

"These efforts align with CKPower’s C-K-P strategy, which emphasises resilience in operations and aims to expand opportunities in renewable energy to capture emerging business prospects," Mr Thanawat said.

CKP recently achieved the AAA level in the 2024 SET ESG Ratings, marking its fifth consecutive year as a sustainable stock in the Resources sector. Looking ahead, the company targets increasing renewable energy production, including hydropower and solar power, to over 95% by 2043. CKP remains committed to driving innovation in energy efficiency and raising awareness about energy conservation across the value chain, with the ultimate goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.