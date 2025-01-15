Local, foreign tourist numbers jumped last year in Chon Buri-Pattaya

Revenue also up substantially, says tourism office

Listen to this article

Pattaya continues to be a popular destination for vacationers, both local and foreign. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA - Substantially more foreign and domestic tourists went to Pattaya and other places in Chon Buri province last year than did so in 2023.

Chaiwat Tamthai, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand office in Pattaya, released the latest figures on Wednesday.

He said 24 million foreign tourists visited the eastern province, including the resort city, from January to November last year, an 18% rise from the same period in 2023.

They spent 260 billion baht, a 26% increase, he said.

The number of domestic visitors to the province during the 11-month period increased 14% year-on-year to 14 million, while revenue from local tourism jumped 23% to 96 billion baht.