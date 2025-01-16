FTI Expo to yield B1bn in economic value

Event to be held on Feb 12-15 at QSNCC

Mr Kriengkrai (centre right) and FTI executives strike a pose at a press briefing for the 2025 FTI Expo, which aims to help the government boost the economy in the first half of 2025. The 2025 FTI Expo takes place on Feb 12-15 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

The 2025 FTI Expo, scheduled to be held in Bangkok next month to showcase the latest business and technological developments in the manufacturing sector, is expected to generate up to 1 billion baht in economic value, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The four-day event, running from Feb 12-15 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), should help support manufacturers in the first half of 2025, said Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the FTI.

He said the expo should increase confidence among investors and create new business opportunities, while supporting the government's ongoing efforts to increase consumer purchasing power.

"The 2025 FTI Expo marks an important synergy between Thailand's industrial sectors and leading organisations in both the government and private sectors," said Mr Kriengkrai.

He said the expo will demonstrate the latest developments in the nation's targeted industries under the "4 GOs" concept: Go Digital and AI, Go Innovation, Go Global and Go Green.

The concept is being used by the FTI as a guideline to develop the businesses of its members across 47 industries.

The event will also display innovative products that align with the state's promotion of S-curve industries and bio-, circular and green (BCG) economic development, which is crucial for building sustainable businesses.

BCG, which is a national agenda item, encourages manufacturers to use technologies to add value to their products and minimise the impact on the environment.

The FTI is interested in bio-economy development. It has partnered with government agencies, academic institutions and the industrial sector to drive the development of synthetic biology technology and its industrial applications.

Also known as "synbio", synthetic biology is a field of science that involves redesigning organisms, notably microbes, for specific purposes by engineering them to have new abilities.