Samtel eyes role in entertainment complexes

Samart Group wants to offer security solutions for the government's proposed entertainment complex developments.

Samart Telecoms (Samtel) is interested in providing security systems for the complexes, said Watchai Vilailuck, executive vice-chairman of corporate strategy and new business development at Samart Group.

International investors have expressed an interest in casino-based entertainment complexes that Thailand hopes to open starting from 2029, Prommin Lertsuridej, secretary-general to the prime minister, said earlier.

On Monday, the cabinet approved in principle a bill paving the way for setting up entertainment complexes and allowing casinos to operate legally within their grounds.

The bill is expected to be forwarded to parliament for consideration shortly, Dr Prommin said on Wednesday, with deliberation likely to take 7-9 months before the bill becomes law.

Mr Watchai said providing security software and systems is a core business of Samart's digital and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions group led by Samtel, which contributes major revenue to the group annually.

Samtel continues to seek new customer bases and partners to strengthen its operations and reduce risks from various factors.

"Samart started informally talking with all related parties and studying feasibility already to join the government's entertainment complex project," said Mr Watchai.

He said the group expects it will record its best performance in a decade this year, with a revenue target of 13.5 billion baht, up 30% year-on-year, driven by the digital ICT and aviation businesses.

The group is enjoying a fruitful return following its business transformation to support its entry into the digital era, along with green tech energy and carbon credits through its subsidiary Teda.

Of the revenue target, 6.5 billion baht would be contributed by the company's ICT solutions business, 6 billion baht by its utilities and transportation business, and 1 billion baht from its digital communications business.

Samart Group has a project backlog valued at 15 billion baht.

Mr Watchai said Teda is in talks with targeted businesses for joint venture or merger and acquisition deals.

Teda is part of Samart's utilities and transport business group. It is positioned to be a growth engine of the group in future.

Teda booked 1 billion baht of total revenue and a net profit of 70 million baht in 2023, while total revenue for 2024 is expected to reach 2 billion baht.

Currently, Teda has a project backlog worth 2.5 billion baht.

Mr Watchai said the digital ICT solutions business led by Samtel has a project backlog worth more than 5.5 billion baht, which will gradually be recognised as revenue over the coming years.

"This year, the ICT business will grow by no less than 40% with opportunities from many projects that have been postponed from last year, along with new projects from new economic stimulus measures from the government."

For the utilities and transportation business led by Samart Aviation Solutions, the targeted revenue is around 6 billion baht, growing by 9% with many business opportunities.

Samart Aviation Solutions provides an air traffic control service in Cambodia. It expects its revenue to grow by more than 8%, resulting from the aviation business that has begun to fully expand since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cambodian government has a policy to support the business and tourism sectors.

In addition, Samart's digital communications business led by Samart Digital has set a revenue target of 1 billion baht in 2025, an increase of more than 50% over the previous year.