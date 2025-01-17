Big C keeping a close eye on geopolitics

Mr Aswin, left, expects the Chinese New Year campaign to generate sales worth more than 1.18 billion baht, up 20% from last year's campaign.

Thailand's goal of achieving 3% GDP growth this year is challenging, given stagnant consumer purchasing power and external pressures from the US and China, according to Big C Supercenter Plc.

Aswin Techajareonvikul, the company's chief executive and president, said Big C plans to monitor global economic uncertainties, especially following the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president on Jan 20.

He said Trump's policies could influence global trade dynamics.

Given Thailand's smaller economy, it remains vulnerable to shifts by larger economies such as the US and China, with these impacts becoming more apparent in the latter half of the year, said Mr Aswin.

However, he said he believes Thailand's economy is likely to improve in the second half compared with the first half of the year.

Mr Aswin said stimulus measures are necessary from both the government and private sector.

"Consumer confidence is crucial for economic growth. We may see a significant economic improvement from October," he said.

To enhance purchasing power, Big C launched the Happy Chinese New Year 2025 campaign, running from Jan 16-29 across all stores and online channels.

The campaign features discounts of up to 50% on more than 1,000 items.

Shoppers can also take advantage of the government's Easy E-receipt tax deduction scheme.

Mr Aswin expects the Chinese New Year campaign to generate sales worth more than 1.18 billion baht, up 20% from last year's campaign.

The company recorded double-digit sales growth in the third and fourth quarters last year, with higher consumer traffic but a decreased average purchase per visit.