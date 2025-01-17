7-day border passes, extra customs eyed

Listen to this article

Ban Khlong Leuk in Sa Kaeo province of Thailand, the border checkpoint to Cambodia’s Poipet checkpoint. (File photo: Patipat Janthong)

The Interior Ministry is considering issuing temporary passes for non-residents at the Thai-Cambodia border and setting up additional customs and checkpoints along the border.

Interior Permanent Secretary Ansit Sampantarat led a meeting on Thursday to review amendments to the agreement between the Thai and Cambodian governments regarding border crossing protocols.

The meeting was attended by representatives from related sectors, including the National Security Council Office, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Commerce Ministry, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, the Customs Department, the Department of Employment and the Royal Thai Survey Department.

Among the four main issues reviewed by the panel was the issuing of temporary border passes for people who did not have their residence at the border. The passes would be valid for one week at a time.

According to Mr Ansit, provincial governors will have the authority to issue these. Meanwhile enhanced security measures, updated databases of both countries and close cooperation on border security will ramp up safety levels, he said.

The meeting also reviewed a plan to establish a permanent customs checkpoint at Baan Khlong Luek Railway Station in Sa Keao to support rail transport and promote transborder trade.

The plan was approved, and the relevant parties were instructed to start putting it in motion.

Mr Ansit said the panel also agreed on setting up a permanent border checkpoint at the Thailand-Cambodia Friendship Bridge (Nong Ian - Stung Bot), which opened on Oct 29, 2024. The bridge links Sa Keao's Aranyaprathet district with Paoy Paet in Cambodia.

The meeting also discussed a bilateral agreement on the designation of the Chong Sai Taku border in Buriram and resolved to have the border area cover the entire province.

The Interior Ministry will ask the province to issue appropriate measures, Mr Ansit said.

"The ministry gives importance to facilitating travel across the border, especially in key trade areas, to provide safety and convenience to travellers as well as to promote the grassroots economy and community trade through the development of border crossing points.

"This is in line with the policy of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, who emphasises sustainable cooperation with neighbouring countries," Mr Ansit said.