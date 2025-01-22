Welcome Change with FUJIFILM Business Innovation

True digital transformation redefines the future of information and human potential.

Digital transformation: The key to driving revenue growth.

The digital transformation gap is widening. According to a top consulting firm, since 2021, companies that have effectively embraced digital transformation are seeing revenue growth that is up to five times that of companies yet to make the change*—a gap that is only expected to grow.

The business climate is clearly changing, which brings both challenges and exciting opportunities. Since its early days as Fuji Xerox, FUJIFILM Business Innovation has been in the forefront of corporate transformation, unlocking the power of information and enhancing communication. The question is, what insights can be gained from our extensive experience in working closely with both information and people? President and CEO Naoki Hama shares insights gained through his own business experience. FUJIFILM Business Innovation has consistently delivered value by closely analysing the business processes of companies in the Asia-Pacific region. President and CEO Hama expresses his enthusiasm to contribute by applying his expertise in information management.

What defines true digital transformation, and what does the future hold for business transformation?

For over sixty years, FUJIFILM Business Innovation has been dedicated to building connections between information and people for optimal solutions. “Thirty years ago, our business was mostly the development of multifunctional printing devices, which themselves underwent a kind of digital transformation at the time. Although we have now shifted our business to include solutions and services, our dedication to the effective handling of information has not changed," Hama recalls.

“We strive to unlock the full value of information through digital transformation by blending our legacy of information management with innovations in digital technology," he continues. The definition of digital transformation evolves with the times and reflects the ongoing pursuit of the solutions needed at any particular moment. True digital transformation goes beyond mere digitisation—it’s about offering customer-tailored value. As Hama explains, “The central focus of digital transformation is on leveraging digital technology to enhance operational efficiency, create new value, and drive company-wide change. As working styles continue to evolve, our goal is to foster an environment that supports flexibility and creativity, enabling people to focus on high-value tasks. This is the value we bring, leveraging our extensive experience in business-process innovation to deliver cutting-edge solutions.”

Hama also highlights FUJIFILM Business Innovation's unique approach to digital transformation: “Our true digital transformation services go beyond assessing the current state of a business. We also provide consulting to reshape traditional business processes themselves.”

Digital transformation customised to the unique characteristics of each country and region to drive meaningful change.

Hama expresses a strong commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. “This is partly because we have been expanding our business in the region, but it is also because of the flexibility and speed with which we've been able to advance digital transformation.”

The rapid growth of the market creates an environment where evolution can occur in a single leap. “It’s not enough to simply adopt the best practices of other companies and apply them universally,” Hama states. “A deep understanding of the unique characteristics of each country or region is crucial, along with providing tailored consulting to determine the best approach to digital transformation for each company.” He expresses his hope that many businesses in the Asia-Pacific region will embrace the restructuring of their operations, resulting in more efficient work practices and greater overall success.

Tailored solutions for collecting, analysing, managing, and utilising information to boost competitiveness.

Hama outlines the key conditions for true digital transformation: "It starts with creating an environment for the seamless integration of various information formats and systems. By efficiently organising and sharing essential information, and improving communication speed both internally and externally, businesses can accelerate decision-making and drive operations forward. Visualising information in this way can also reveal knowledge that previously went unnoticed. We believe this will spark new insights and create unprecedented value,” he adds.

To make this vision a reality, FUJIFILM Business Innovation delivers innovative solutions. A prime example of this is FUJIFILM IWpro, a cloud service that creates a seamless integrated environment for effortlessly acquiring, utilising, and storing information, while simultaneously enhancing the efficiency of individual tasks. It automates the capture, distribution, and extraction of essential data in both analogue and digital formats, enabling faster sharing and decision-making. Through a unified workspace, internal and external teams can collaborate by consolidating existing systems and business processes. This is just one powerful way FUJIFILM Business Innovation uses digital transformation to actualise the full potential of information.

An era of transformation: Harnessing information and people to boost corporate competitiveness..competitiveness.

Hama describes FUJIFILM Business Innovation’s vision of digital transformation. “Our mission is to enhance the competitiveness of companies by maximising the value of information. In doing so, we hope to make a positive impact on the well-being of those who work with us."