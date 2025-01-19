Thailand, Saudis pledge to strengthen trade

Maris: Joint council kicks off

Thailand and Saudi Arabia have pledged to boost trade cooperation, and are aiming to generate over US$3.5 billion (121 billion baht) from the green economy, agriculture, and service industries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maris Sangiampongsa, spoke on Thursday at the inaugural Saudi–Thai Coordination Council (STCC) meeting, which he co-chaired with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

He said the STCC was established to promote bilateral cooperation in politics and consular affairs, security and military collaboration, economics and trade, investment, as well as culture and tourism.

Mr Maris said the meeting stemmed from discussions between former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Saudi Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the 2023 Asean–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit.

It is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations following the restoration of diplomatic ties in 2022.

The meeting covered more than 70 cooperation projects across at least 70 sectors under five committees.

This partnership is expected to stimulate trade and investment between the two nations, with a projected trade value of $3.5 billion from industries including services, the green economy, and agriculture.

The Central Islamic Committee of Thailand has approved the issuance of Halal certificates for chicken exports to Saudi Arabia, a key market with an annual value exceeding 40 million baht.

Plans are also underway to jointly promote the establishment of special economic zones between the two countries to boost trade and commerce, said Mr Maris.

He reaffirmed Thailand's commitment to close cooperation for tangible progress and results, which will further strengthen ties.

"This meeting has reinforced the diplomatic relationship between Thailand and Saudi Arabia and paved the way for future collaboration," Mr Maris said.