TAT banking on same-sex marriages to boost figures

A couple join the celebration of the new Marriage Equality Bill at Government House. Chanat Katanyu

With same-sex marriages available in Thailand starting this week, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is banking on the trend, holding trade meetings with businesses targeting couples who seek wedding ceremonies in Thailand.

Marriage registration is slated to open for same-sex couples from Jan 23.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT's deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, said the agency will roll out marketing activities for couples and LGBTQ+ people next month to help the private sector capture growing demand from this segment.

In 2024, he said the long-haul market reached a new high of 9.79 million arrivals, exceeding the pre-pandemic years. To maintain this momentum and reach its goal of 10.6 million arrivals this year, the TAT has to strengthen potential segments such as couples and LGBTQ+ people, said Mr Siripakorn.

According to the TAT, the LGBTQ+ segment is a key target for Thai tourism as they spend 40% higher on average than other tourists.

He said tourism trade meetings are scheduled for Feb 11 and Feb 21 in Bangkok, paving the way for at least 70 tourism operators in Thailand to meet agents from the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Middle East, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The first meeting on Feb 11 focuses on the LGBTQ+ segment, and all 20 invited agencies are market specialists in Western countries. Mr Siripakorn said the available slots for this meeting were quickly booked by 20 Thai hotels within two minutes as local businesses are more enthusiastic about tapping this segment, thanks to the new law.

The second meeting targeting couples has 70 slots available for Thai sellers, but 150 hotels, destination management companies and wedding planners are interested in joining the event, he said.

"More hotels and wedding planners in Thailand have received inquiries from LGBTQ+ couples who are interested in holding wedding ceremonies after the bill was approved," said Mr Siripakorn.

In addition to trade meetings, agents also plan to inspect tourism products in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui and Krabi in February.

Four airports are cooperating with the TAT by holding promotional events for "Amazing Thailand Romance Month", offering pre-registration and a lucky draw on arrival.