Paetongtarn aims for investment at World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will meet top executives from global private firms across five key sectors at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, aiming to boost Thailand's investment prospects.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Monday that Ms Paetongtarn and her delegation had arrived in Davos for this year's forum.

The delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, Deputy Prime Minister and Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan and several other key government officials.

Tuesday's agenda included discussions with DP World, a logistics leader operating in over 75 countries, on transforming Thailand into a logistics hub by leveraging its strategic location between the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Thailand.

According to the spokesman, the meeting originated from discussions initiated by former prime minister Srettha Thavisin at last year's WEF.

Ms Paetongtarn will also meet with executives from Nestle and Coca-Cola, the world's leading food and beverage(F&B) conglomerates.

Mr Jirayu said that these meetings aim to better integrate Thailand’s agricultural sector into global food supply chains. The prime minister will also engage with pharmaceutical and healthcare leaders, including Bayer and AstraZeneca, to highlight Thailand's skilled workforce and its ambition to become the region's leading wellness and medical hub, he added.

The day will conclude with a dinner hosted by WEF founder and executive chairman Prof Klaus Schwab.

The spokesman said Ms Paetongtarn is confident that this platform will showcase Thailand's economic potential, attract investment and strengthen its global supply chain integration.

"We aim to inspire innovation and workforce development in future industries, creating new opportunities and income for the Thai people and the country," Mr Jirayu stated.