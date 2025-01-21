Ministry gets behind shallots

Poonpong: Eyeing trade situation

The Commerce Ministry is working to boost consumption, add value and explore export opportunities for Thai shallots.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO), said the ministry has been closely monitoring the trade situation of Thai shallots, particularly during the harvesting period, to ensure fair pricing for farmers.

It has coordinated with entrepreneurs and exporters to purchase and distribute shallots outside areas where they are cultivated.

The ministry has promoted consumption and set up sales points to improve consumer accessibility.

Additionally, it has pushed Si Sa Ket shallots, a geographical indication (GI)-registered product, to be used in cooking a variety of dishes to add value to shallots and generate income for farmers.

The ministry emphasises the importance of research and development in cultivation and preservation methods to enhance efficiency, reduce costs and meet market demands.

These efforts will enhance competitiveness and broaden export opportunities for Thai shallots.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Thailand produced 148,239 tonnes of shallots during the 2023/24 planting season, a 0.72% decrease year-on-year.

Major production areas include Si Sa Ket, which accounts for 51.7% of the total output, Chiang Mai (21.7%), Uttaradit (5.21%), Phayao (4.42%), and other areas (16.8%).

For the 2024/25 season, production is projected to increase by 2.69% year-on-year, reaching 152,221 tonnes.

In 2023, Thailand exported 15,324 tonnes of shallots, valued at US$12.1 million, a 29.3% growth year-on-year.

Key export markets included Malaysia, which accounted for 48.3% of the total shallot export value, followed by Vietnam (18.2%), Singapore (12.5%), South Korea (7.51%), and others (13.3%).

From January to November 2024, Thailand exported 14,728 tonnes of shallots, valued at $12.1 million, a 19.5% growth year-on-year.