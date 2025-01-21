The Mall supports Thai underprivileged children

The Mall Group Co., Ltd. is contributing to creating a society of giving and sharing by delivering gifts under the "M SMILING BOX" project to underprivileged children in 31 child welfare institutions under the care of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security. The children were also taken to watch the movie Doraemon: Nobita's Symphony World and enjoy a special meal.

The "M SMILING BOX: A Box that Brings Smiles and Fills Hearts" project is a collaboration between the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, led by Mr. Warawut Silpa-archa, the Minister of Social Development and Human Security, The Mall Group, Workpoint Entertainment Public Company Limited, Major Cineplex Group Public Company Limited, Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Bangkok Metro Networks Co., Ltd., Demo Power (Thailand) Co., Ltd., OMG Holdings (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Acmedia (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Black Swan Infinite Co., Ltd., SAT Billboard (2014) Co., Ltd., and various business partners.

The project serves as a platform for collecting donations to provide gifts to children through the M SMILING BOX donation boxes. The campaign encourages customers within The Mall Group’s shopping centers to donate money for assembling gift sets that will be useful for the daily lives of children at different stages of development. These gifts were distributed to 3,800 children in 31 child welfare institutions, with a total donation of over 2 million Baht raised from partners and customers.