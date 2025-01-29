MUIC’s AI System Enhances Student Support in 2025

Mahidol University International College (MUIC) is introducing a new AI-powered advisor, currently in its prototype version, aimed at providing accessible, round-the-clock support to streamline essential student services. More than just an informational tool, the AI system is designed to serve as a personalised assistant that enriches the academic and campus experience in a supportive, student-centred manner.

Smart Support for Academic and Career Success

The AI system’s advanced advising capabilities will soon allow students to receive guidance on course selection, scheduling, and academic planning, making tailored support available at any time. Additionally, it is expected to offer in-depth insights into each student’s academic record and extracurricular involvement, providing personalised career recommendations that align with their interests and goals. The system will also assist students considering outbound exchange opportunities, offering information on partner universities and guidance on application requirements.

A Streamlined, Integrated Support System

Fully integrated across MUIC’s systems, the AI system will connect academic services, student affairs, and exchange program information, offering a unified resource for students. With planned features like voice interaction and contextual understanding, it aims to create a more natural, hands-free experience, where responses are tailored to prior interactions. Additionally, students will be able to book appointments with advisors or professors directly, simplifying campus services and reducing administrative hurdles.

A New Digital Companion for MUIC Students

This AI system reflects MUIC’s commitment to enhancing the student experience by embracing technology in a thoughtful, supportive way. As a digital companion, it is intended to ease students’ academic journeys by connecting them with the information and services they need—anytime, anywhere.

Summary

MUIC Launches New AI System