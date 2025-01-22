TCL targeting 25% growth in sales

TCL has launched FreshIN 3.0 Series, a new air conditioner model that utilises artificial intelligence technology for automatic temperature adjustment and includes a voice control feature.

In a competitive electrical appliance market, TCL Electronics (Thailand), a Chinese manufacturer of consumer electronics, is targeting sales growth of 25%, rising to 10 billion baht this year, from 8 billion baht in 2024.

The growth should be driven by distribution channel expansion and new product launches, said Gary Zhao, TCL's managing director.

With the Easy E-Receipt tax deduction campaign in effect, TCL expects sales to rise 20% year-on-year, said Chaloemchai Rattanaaem, the company's business director.

He said the company's middle-income to high-income customer segment remains largely unaffected by the sluggish economy.

Expanding distribution channels will further enhance the company's performance, said Geerachai Saksangawong, sales director for air conditioners at TCL.

He said he expects the Thai air conditioner market to be competitive this year.

TCL plans to stand out with good after-sales service and product features, said Mr Geerachai.

"The company set a target of selling 500,000 air conditioners in Thailand this year, up from 380,000 units last year," he said.

The company plans to introduce additional models, particularly in the portable and commercial air conditioner segments, in the second half of this year.

At a press conference yesterday, the company launched its latest air conditioner called FreshIN 3.0 Series, which uses artificial intelligence technology for automatic temperature adjustment and includes a voice control feature.

The company aims to sell 10,000 units of this model in 2025, targeting middle-to-high-income customers and those who are health-conscious, he said.

TCL also expects to see a competitive TV market in Thailand this year, said Mr Chaloemchai.

However, the pricing strategy will rely on the features or capabilities of the products, he said.

Mr Chaloemchai said the company wants its TV sales to reach 400,000 units this year, up from approximately 300,000 units in 2024.

Key initiatives for boosting sales include launching upgraded products featuring QLED technology.

Mr Chaloemchai said the company wants total sales to reach 10 billion baht in 2025, up from 8 billion baht last year.

"We expect our sales to hit 17 billion baht in 2027," added Mr Zhao.