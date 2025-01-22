Thailand lags regional rivals with low use of AI in workplace

Listen to this article

Ms Dogra says the findings highlight the immense opportunities that AI brings to Thailand.

Thailand trails other Southeast Asian markets on using artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the workplace, with only one in five Thais surveyed doing so, according to the latest Telenor Asia "Digital Lives Decoded 2024 Thailand" report.

Enthusiasm for AI in Thailand is clear, with 77% of respondents already using AI tools, according to the report.

However, entertainment is the key arena, with more than half using AI for social media and close to 40% engaging with AI on streaming platforms.

While 85% believe AI will have a positive impact on education in Thailand, there is a significant untapped opportunity in the workplace.

Manisha Dogra, senior vice-president of external relations and sustainability at Telenor Asia, said the findings highlight the immense opportunities AI can bring to Thailand, from enhancing personal safety to changing the face of education and entertainment.

Nearly half of Thai internet users say AI is the new technology they are most excited about.

Older generations (Gen X and Baby Boomers) show greater excitement about AI than Gen Zs and Millennials.

However, only 21% of respondents in Thailand use AI tools in the workplace, compared with 38% in Singapore and 37% in Malaysia.

The report is based on comprehensive research by global consumer research agency GWI, commissioned by Telenor Asia.

The survey took place in June and July 2024, interviewing 1,002 respondents based in Thailand. It highlights the profound impact of mobile phone use on shaping smarter and safer lives in Thailand, according to Telenor.

Roughly one in four Thai respondents feel negatively about the impact of AI on employment security in terms of fear of job replacement, lack of awareness, skill mismatch, and cultural factors.

Thais spend nearly five hours online each day on average, exceeding the Southeast Asian average of 4 hours and 35 minutes.

In the era of AI-integrated devices, mobile phones are helping Thais to stay connected, access the latest news and entertain themselves, as well as being a gateway to income streams, educational opportunities, and being smarter, safer, and more connected.

However, 75% feel they lack control over their personal data online, a higher proportion than the Southeast Asian average (68%).

Financial scams and identity thefts are also top concerns in Thailand, with at least half of Thai people worrying about them.

But Thais remain confident in their ability to protect their personal information online and are the least likely, when compared to regional peers, to worry about how companies use their personal data.

A higher proportion of people in Thailand trust the websites they use to protect their privacy (38% compared to just 21% in Singapore), and they are more likely to give permission to companies to access their personal data in exchange for personalised offers and services (6 in 10 compared to 5 in 10 in Malaysia and Singapore).

This highlights a common privacy paradox: while people say they have concerns about privacy, they are unwilling to give up the daily conveniences that come from allowing technology to track them.

Even those concerned about data privacy share similar views on efficiency and are excited about the potential benefits of AI. A total of 51% of respondents said they expected AI smart devices to provide enhanced security and stronger data privacy controls.

Fears around AI-integrated devices are also more muted in Thailand than in Malaysia and Singapore, and trust in AI-generated information is higher across the board in Thailand across all aspects.

Telenor Asia is a co-owner of True Corporation, the Thai telecom company.