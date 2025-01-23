Biometric SIM card registration approved

The board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has approved in principle a draft for a new SIM card registration system and collection of mobile users' data through a biometric system.

The draft requires all mobile operators to process the SIM card registration via a "liveness detection biometric" system.

Political pressure ramped up recently for stricter measures to tackle rampant online fraud and call centre gangs.

Pol Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn, a commissioner at the NBTC, said the board plans to discuss the measures in detail before announcing the rules in the near future.

He said all mobile operators must provide biometric systems for new SIM card registrations via their registration channels and customer service shops within 180 days of enforcement.

Operators that fail to comply with the new regulations risk penalties, ranging from warnings or fines to licence revocations.

Moreover, social sanctions could lead to more negative impacts for the mobile firms that refuse to comply, said Pol Gen Nathathorn.

He said the draft adjusts the 2019 rule on SIM card registration systems and mobile users' data collection.

The rejig aims to prevent data errors in registration that can lead to the creation of mule accounts, said Pol Gen Nathathorn.

Although some mobile operators currently use biometric systems, he said the regulator prefers a similar system to that used for mobile banking, or even upgraded systems.

Pol Gen Nathathorn said the NBTC expects full cooperation from all mobile phone operators as the new rules and the biometric system would directly reduce the number of mule accounts.

The NBTC office talked with representatives from the mobile operators in parallel with drafting the new rules to help them prepare for the biometric registration system.

"The new requirement is to prevent malicious registrations, such as using other people's photos, editing other people's photos from clips, or using photos taken from outdated images to register," he said.

Pol Gen Nathathorn said the board also discussed how the draft could affect certain groups of vulnerable people, such as the disabled or elderly.

"If the biometric registration can only be completed at mobile operators' customer service shops, it might be inconvenient in some areas of the nation," he said.

Pol Gen Nathathorn said the board has also approved measures governing SIM card registrations for foreigners be limited to three cards per person per mobile phone operator.

Each foreign SIM card registrant must present a valid passport during the registration process.

These conditions are also part of the draft.

The NBTC board also has a resolution asking mobile operators to limit SIM cards used by foreign tourists to 60 days maximum, in line with visa permissions under government policy.

The move takes effect immediately.