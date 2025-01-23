Privilege Card eager to shift from dependence on Chinese

A tourist visits Central Embassy mall during the Chinese New Year celebration. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Concerns over foreign scams and human trafficking networks have not affected long-stay tourists, including the Chinese market, according to Thailand Privilege Card Co (TPC), the operator of a long-term residency and perks programme.

TPC president Manatase Anawat said these issues are likely to be more impactful for short-stay tourists or first-time visitors, but for long-stay travellers or potential membership buyers who are familiar with the country, the effect will be minimal.

The company has more than 37,600 members, with nearly half Chinese.

For security purposes, he said TPC members are required to consistently report their stays, including the 90-day and annual stay reports.

During the application process, the company partners with four security organisations -- the Immigration Bureau, Department of Consular Affairs, Central Investigation Bureau, and Interpol -- to inspect each applicant's profile, seeking to prevent criminals from becoming members.

Mr Manatase said the long-stay Chinese market is more affected by other factors, such as its sluggish economy.

He said the company wants to diversify its client source regions, reaching out to long-stay visitors from India, the Middle East, Myanmar, Russia and Taiwan.

India posted strong growth due to its massive population, while many tourists from the Middle East already visit Thailand for medical services, said Mr Manatase.

This year TPC expects growth of at least 10%, both in terms of profit and revenue.

However, he said one challenge is uncertainty over the newly proposed foreign income rule designed to tax income earned abroad.

The new types of visas to draw tourists, such as the Destination Thailand visa, and long-term visa schemes offered by other countries should also affect TPC's membership expansion, said Mr Manatase.

"Our membership remains attractive and can compete with other programmes because of our privilege services, while Thailand remains a top destination with a strong reputation in hospitality," he said.

TPC also plans to improve some privileges for members and proposed this plan to its major stakeholder, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, to forward the proposal to the cabinet for approval.

The company this week signed a memorandum of understanding with BDMS Wellness Clinic, offering more wellness packages to its members.

Mr Manatase said health and wellness services is the No.2 preference among members.

He said the company can attract new members through the BDMS network, which has a large number of foreign patients.