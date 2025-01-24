New marriage law boosts wedding sector

A same-sex marriage celebration at Siam Paragon. Operators in the wedding business view the new law as a promising opportunity for the segment.

Legalised same-sex marriage in Thailand combined with a booming tourism sector could increase demand in the Thai wedding segment.

Thailand made history by becoming the first country in Southeast Asia and the third in Asia to officially recognise same-sex marriage, with the new legislation taking effect on Thursday.

Wedding businesses see this moment as a promising opportunity.

Chonlada Lafferty, managing director at The Bridal Planner Thailand, anticipated an increase in demand for wedding services from LGBTQ+ couples.

The new law could enhance Thailand's reputation among foreign couples seeking a marriage destination, especially from Asia, she said.

"We are excited about this development and eager to see how it will benefit our business," said Ms Chonlada.

Her company specialises in destination weddings, focusing on couples from overseas wanting to tie the knot in Thailand.

She said the business anticipates an increase in LGBTQ+ couples seeking wedding services, reflecting broader trends in the market.

Combined with the government's initiative to attract foreign tourists, legalised same-sex marriage would drive the wedding-related business to grow further, said Ms Chonlada.

The government targets 40 million foreign arrivals this year, surpassing the 39.9 million recorded in 2019.

Setthawut Naruemityarn, the operator of Wedding is "ME" planning service, said legalising same-sex marriage may encourage more Thai couples to marry, while also attracting foreign couples seeking to celebrate marriage in Thailand.

"The initiative is set to provide a significant boost to a wide range of wedding-related businesses, including wedding planners, hotels, venues, catering services, photographers, florists and many others," he said.

Mr Setthawut said from his experience, LGBTQ+ couples often share similar preferences with heterosexual couples.However, some LGBTQ+ couples might not want certain Thai traditions, such as the dowry ceremony, and instead opt for a commitment ceremony.

Ms Chonlada urged businesses in the wedding industry to prepare by familiarising themselves with necessary legal documents.

For example, obtaining a Thai marriage certificate for foreign LGBTQ+ couples will require collaboration with agencies that facilitate foreign marriages in Thailand.

"We need to work closely with partners to understand the rules and regulations related to marriage documents, including the laws of the tourists' home countries," Ms Chonlada said.

She emphasised the need for wedding arrangements to cater to LGBTQ+ couples.

For example, while heterosexual couples often request separate dressing rooms for the bride and groom, wedding planners should discuss preferences for room arrangements with LGBTQ+ clients.

Ms Chonlada said planners should consult with the couple to determine their preferred terminology, such as being addressed as bride, groom or other terms.